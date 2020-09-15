Report: West Ham United plotting loan move for Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding

According to The Sun, West Ham United are plotting a loan move for Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding and are ready to part with £5 million for his season-long services.

Manager David Moyes wants to strengthen his defence and is keen on Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski, but the Hammers’ £30 million bid has been knocked back as Sean Dyche’s side are holding out for £50 million.





With getting the England international proving to herculean, West Ham are turning their attention towards Holding.

The Arsenal man was linked with joining Newcastle United on loan two weeks ago, but the deal fell through, with manager Mikel Arteta insisting he wants him to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the season.

However, the Gunners currently have eight centre-backs in their squad, and Holding could soon become surplus to requirements once others are fully fit and available for selection.

The 24-year-old will be guaranteed regular playing minutes at West Ham, though, and he could be keen to join.

The Hammers were poor defensively during weekend’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle, and they could do with a quality centre-back in the mould of Holding.

West could possibly look to buy him if they stay up at the end of the campaign, and their initial £5 million loan fees could be a relief for Arsenal as it will be covering his full wages.