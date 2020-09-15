Report: West Ham United owners have rejected £350 million takeover bid from US consortium

According to The Sun, West Ham United owners have knocked back a £350 million takeover bid from an unnamed US consortium, insisting they are only willing to sell a minority stake at the moment.

David Sullivan and David Gold took charge of the Hammers in 2010, but have become unpopular with the fans after failing to fulfill any of their promises.





Their decision to do away with Boleyn Ground – West Ham’s home for 112 years – continues to irk the fans, while they recently made their frosty relationship with them worse after selling academy graduate Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion.

The Hammers owners were first contacted in August after the end of the 2019-20 campaign as the buyers waited to see if they would hold on to their Premier League status.

They are willing to pay £350 million because the club are based in London, but are now considering increasing the offer after the Davids rejected it.

The US-based consortium is serious about striking a deal, but some at the club have questioned the strength of their interest as West Ham have attracted buyers before.

The new guys want at least a 51% share so they can assume control of key decision-making and reshape West Ham for the future.

They are already involved with large scale sports in America and are now looking to buy the London Stadium outfit, but if they will succeed remains to be seen with the owners not keen on leaving right now.