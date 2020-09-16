Report: West Ham United offered the chance to sign Manchester City centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo & South American striker

According to Claret and Hugh, West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign Manchester City centre back Tosin Adarabioyo for £8 million this summer, while they have also been offered a South American striker on loan with an option to buy.

Manager David Moyes is keen to strengthen his squad at both ends of the pitch and has been linked with Burnley’s James Tarkowski.





However, the Turf Moor outfit are holding out for £50 million and West Ham will have to consider options.

Adarabioyo has made eight appearances for Man City but is yet to make his Premier League debut, spending the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers.

The 22-year-old played 79 games across all competitions for the duo and he’ll be keen to prove himself in the English top-flight.

While moving for him will be a gamble for West Ham, Adarabioyo has proven himself in the Championship and Man City manager Pep Guardiola once showered praises on him.

“Tosin has a lot of steps to get him better. It’s not done, but he has all the quality,” Guardiola told Fox Sports two years ago

“He is fast, strong in the air, and has the quality to look forward behind the line for the next pass. He definitely has a future in the first team. He is a nice guy, his mind is open, he listens, he trains every day like it’s the last training of his life and I like to work with these kinds of players a lot.

“Against true, tough teams – Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich (in pre-season) – he played very well.”

The youngster won’t be playing for City this season and has just a year left on his current contract, but Moyes is yet to decide if he wants him and it will be interesting to see which centre-back West Ham end up with this summer.