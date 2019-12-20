Report: West Ham United monitoring Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen ahead of January

According to Sportsmail, West Ham United are interested in bringing Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen back to the Premier League next month, and they are willing to part with £8 million for his signature.
However, the Potters want £15 million from suitors as they look to cut cost, and a couple of top-flight clubs are expected to show interest in his services.
Allen was once on West Ham’s radar while David Moyes was in charge, and it seems Manuel Pellegrini sees him as the ideal player that can help strengthen his midfield.
The 29-year-old, who earns £65,000 per week, has 199 Premier League games to his name having had stints with the likes of Liverpool and Swansea City, and a return to the top-flight will definitely delight him.
The Hammers could do with quality additions to their squad in January as they look to end the campaign strongly following a poor start, and Allen brings much-needed experience to the table.