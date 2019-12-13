Report: West Ham United leading Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Genk midfielder Sander Berge

According to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, West Ham United are at the head of the queue to sign Genk midfielder Sander Berge, and are huge favourites ahead of Liverpool, Manchester United, Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa in the race to sign him.
Napoli are also long-term admirers of his, but he prefers a move to England.
The 21-year-old impressed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp when both sides met in the group stage of the Champions League, earning the German’s praises.
While Liverpool are keen on Berge, his chances of playing regularly are limited given the plethora of options available in their midfield department.
West Ham could do with more quality additions in the position, and the Norway international fits the bill.
The Hammers reckon a deal could be struck for less than £20 million, and having trained with them when he was 17, Berge is open to joining them.
While he is primarily a defensive midfielder, the Norwegian is also capable of playing slightly further forwards, and a move could be on the cards in January.
West Ham need to make quality additions to their squad next month following their shaky start to the campaign, and the type of recruitment they make could go a long way in determining how their campaign ends.