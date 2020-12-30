Report: West Ham United keeping tabs on Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are keeping tabs on Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva ahead of next month’s winter transfer window.

The Hammers have kicked off the 2020-21 English Premier League campaign with six wins and five draws in 16 games, scoring 23 goals.





Manager David Moyes is keen to bolster his side’s creative midfield options and has also been linked with an interest in Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen.

However, the Dane’s huge wages could deter West Ham from sealing a deal, and Dasilva would be a cheaper and affordable option.

While the 22-year-old doesn’t boast of Eriksen’s quality, experience or profile, he has the potential to go all the way to the top and conquer the English top-flight.

The Brentford star scored 10 goals and assisted four others in 45 Championship games last term as the Bees reached the play-offs finals.

Dasilva has four goals and three assists in 25 appearances this term, including the winner as Brentford reached the semi-finals of the League Cup last week.

West Ham could do with his creativity in the middle of the park, but he won’t come cheap after Brentford stood firm over their valuations of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma in the summer.

The England youth international put pen to paper on a new deal in October, and prising him away from the promotion-pursuing side mid-way through the campaign won’t come easy.

Dasilva is a former Arsenal youth player who was handed his debut by Arsene Wenger in 2017, and he was converted from a striker to a midfielder as a boy by Thierry Henry.

He turned down a contract offer at the Emirates to join Brentford the following year, and playing Premier League football is a matter of when not if.

Dasilva won’t be short of suitors next month and going forward, and West Ham could be landing a prospective world-beater if they sign him in the coming days.