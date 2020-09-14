Report: West Ham United keen on Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri and Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, West Ham United are planning to invest the money from Grady Diangana’s sale to West Bromwich Albion in the defence this summer, with targets under consideration at centre-back and both full-back positions.

Manager David Moyes wants to strengthen the left-back department, and he has Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri and Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac on his radar.





Aaron Cresswell wasn’t impressive during Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United, failing to utilize the chances when presented with good crossing positions, and the Hammers could do with an upgrade – something Arthur Masuaku isn’t.

Emerson is surplus to requirements at Chelsea following the arrival of Ben Chilwell, while Kolasinac is no longer getting much game time at Arsenal after the emergence of Bukayo Saka and the versatile Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has proven to be a reliable performer for the Gunners since his arrival in the summer of 2017, weighing in with 13 assists and five goals in 105 appearances, and West Ham could do with him in their squad.

Emerson, 26, has played just 55 games for Chelsea since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, but the Italy international has the potential to be a quality player if given more chances to impress.