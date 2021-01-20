Report: West Ham United keen on AS Monaco forward Henry Onyekuru

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, West Ham United are interested in signing AS Monaco striker Henry Onyekuru before the end of the January transfer window, but they face stiff competition from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

The Nigerian is struggling for game time at the Ligue 1 side, featuring just four times this term, and he can move for a €1.5 million loan fee, subject to a €5.5m permanent deal.





Sportslens View

The Hammers are looking to strengthen their attack this month following the departure of Ivory Coast international striker Sebastien Haller, and landing Onyekuru could end up being a bargain.

The 23-year-old was once on Everton’s books, but he wasn’t able to make an appearance due to work permit issues.

As a result, he spent time on loan at Anderlecht and Gala, banging in 26 goals across his spells at both clubs before moving to Monaco in the summer of 2019.

The Nigerian international has only played eight times for them, returning to Galatasaray to spend the second half of last term on loan.

Another loan move is now on the cards, and while the Super Lig giants are eyeing a third reunion, they are yet to make an offer and he is now open to listening to offers from elsewhere.

Having failed to get a chance to impress in the Premier League with Everton, Onyekuru could be keen to return to England if West Ham come calling.

He offers electric pace and can play on the wings and as a number 9, and manager David Moyes could do with such a quality finisher.

Onyekuru scored 22 league goals in the Belgian First Division A for Eupen in 2016-17, prompting the Toffees to go after his signature.

Things didn’t work out as they would have hoped, but he is now able to play in the English top-flight, and West Ham could look to add him to their squad in the coming days.