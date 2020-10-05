Report: West Ham United have reached an agreement to cancel Jack Wilshere’s contract by mutual consent

According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, West Ham United have reached an agreement to cancel the contract of midfielder Jack Wilshere by mutual consent.

I am told that West Ham have reached an agreement to cancel Jack Wilshere's contract by mutual consent #whufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) October 5, 2020

The 28-year-old is in the final months of the three-year £100,000-a-week contract he signed when he joined the Hammers from Arsenal in the summer of 2018.





Injuries and lack of form have restricted him to just 19 games across all competitions, and he is clearly not in manager David Moyes’ plans going forward.

Skint West Ham want to make necessary squad changes this summer and aren’t willing to retain the services of Wilshere any longer.

Paying the wages of the midfielder has cost the Hammers around £11.2 million with nothing to show for it, and they definitely regret doing the deal.

With no much funds available at the club due to the financial shortcomings caused by the coronavirus pandemic, paying the wages of a player that is surplus to requirements for nine more months doesn’t make sense, and it will be hugely relieving to move him on.

West Ham have only been able to sign right-back Vladimír Coufal this summer and could end the day without no other signing(s).