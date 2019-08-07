Blog Teams West Ham Report: West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski could miss Premier League opener against Manchester City, fans react

West Ham United kick off the new Premier League campaign with a clash against defending champions Manchester City at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Having strengthened their squad over the summer, the Hammers will fancy their chances against Pep Guardiola’s side, especially in front of their home supporters.

However, manager Manuel Pellegrini appears to have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the City clash as goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski could miss the game.

The Poland international aggravated a groin problem he sustained early in the pre-season during the warm-up for West Ham’s clash against Hertha Berlin last Wednesday.

According to Football Insider, Fabianski has undergone an MRI scan and is currently being assessed by the medical team.

Pellegrini thinks the City game could come too early for the 34-year-old and might have no choice than to pick one of David Martin and Roberto for the game.

The goalkeeping duo arrived at the London Stadium this summer and one of them will likely face City’s baptism of fire.

Not seeing the reliable Fabianski – who emerged as Hammer of the Year last term – in goal against the Etihad Stadium outfit is a sight many West Ham are scared of.

Here is how some of them reacted to the injury setback on Twitter:

