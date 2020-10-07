Report: West Ham United could target Said Benrahma as Felipe Anderson’s replacement

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham United are likely to target Brentford winger Said Benrahma as a replacement for Felipe Anderson.

The Brazilian has joined Porto on a season-long loan and manager David Moyes could look to bring in another attacking midfielder before the EFL summer transfer window shuts on October 16.





West Ham have been linked with Benrahma all summer, and the Bees won’t hesitate to sell for the right price.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the 25-year-old, while Leeds United were keeping tabs on him earlier in the summer before moving on to other interests.

The Algerian ended last season with 17 goals and nine assists in 46 Championship games as Brentford reached the finals of the play-offs.

Benrahma scored twice last week to dump Fulham out of the League Cup, and West Ham could do with such a quality finisher in the final third.

Moyes knows a player capable of performing in the Premier League when he sees one and it appears he is confident the Brentford star can make the step up.

His former teammate Ollie Watkins grabbed a hat-trick against Liverpool on Sunday and he will also fancy his chances of impressing in the Premier League if he moves in the coming days.

If that will be to West Ham remains to be seen, though.

