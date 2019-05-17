Report: West Ham United considering handing Andy Carroll new deal

According to The Sun, West Ham United are weighing up the option of handing English striker Andy Carroll a new deal.
The 30-year-old, currently recovering from an ankle injury which was operated on was set to become a free agent in few weeks’ time after seven years at the London club, but could now be handed a new contract.
Injury-prone Carroll managed just 12 Premier League and two F.A Cup appearances in 2018-19, scoring once, with his last game coming in February.
The former Liverpool striker earns around £100,000-a-week, but a West Ham insider told The Sun any deal handed him would be structured completely differently to the one about to expire.
The Hammers are considering handing him a minimal basic salary, which would include payments in return for starts and goals, in hope it will inspire him to attain a certain degree of fitness.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini isn’t certain over the future of Marko Arnautovic at the London Stadium after the Austrian made efforts to leave in January, although there are plans in place to splash the cash on Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez this summer.
With his striking options being considered, the Chilean might not go against any decision the club take over Carroll’s future, as everyone is aware of how important he can be to the team when fit.
The former Newcastle star has managed to play 142 games for West Ham due to several bouts of injuries, and while it was thought he had played his last game for them, a surprise could be on the cards.