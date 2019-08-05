Blog Teams West Ham Report: West Ham United closing in on signing Boavista centre back Goncalo Cardoso

Report: West Ham United closing in on signing Boavista centre back Goncalo Cardoso

5 August, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham United shipped 12 goals in six pre-season games, keeping just one clean sheet.

They scored the same number of goals, and while that says a lot about the attack, manager Manuel Pellegrini will be very concerned about his defence ahead of the new Premier League season.

West Ham kick off the campaign with a clash against Manchester City at the London Stadium on Saturday, and will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the Premier League Asia Trophy 4-1 loss.

Pellegrini looks to be making plans for that as he is looking to bring in a centre-back before Thursday’s deadline.

According to football.london, the Hammers want to make Boavista center-back Goncalo Cardoso their fifth summer signing, and medicals could hold today as he is scheduled to fly over to London on Monday afternoon.

The 18-year-old is on Benfica’s radar, but West Ham looked to have pipped them to his signature.

Cardoso, who emerged as runner-up behind the Euros under-19 Player of the Tournament, only made his debut for Boavista last October, but has since made 15 more appearances for the team, and is expected to immediately challenge for a first-team spot rather than linking up with West Ham’s under-23.

Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop remain Pellegrini’s centre-back pairing, but the teenage sensation could give them a run for the money.

Ian Wright wants Eddie Nketiah's Swansea loan move to happen
Alan Shearer says Liverpool could regret not buying players after Manchester City further strengthened their squad

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye