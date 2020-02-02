Report: West Ham United boss David Moyes planning scouting trip to watch Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague ahead of potential summer move

According to The Sun, West Ham United boss David Moyes has plans to personally run the rule over Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague ahead of a potential summer move after missing out on him last month.
The Hammers were close to landing the Senegal international on loan before Ligue 1 outfit Nice pipped them to his signature.
Wague is said to be valued around £16 million, and Moyes will head to France to watch him first hand before making a decision.
The West Ham boss has identified right-back as a key position he wants to strengthen ahead of next season, and with Pablo Zabaleta’s contract running out in the summer, there is the need to land a quality replacement and solid competition for Ryan Fredericks.
Wague struggled to force his way into Barcelona’s first-team, featuring just six times since arriving from K.A.S Eupen in the summer of 2018.
The 21-year-old will hope to feature regularly at Nice in order to boost his chances of sealing a permanent move, impressing other suitors or earning a recall to Camp Nou where he still dreams of becoming a key member of the starting XI.
West Ham need to secure their Premier League status at the end of the campaign after slipping to 18th in the table at the end of matchday 25, but Moyes has been promised funds to invest in young players in the summer no matter what happens.