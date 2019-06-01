Report: Valencia keen on £8 million summer move for West Ham striker Javier Hernandez

According to The Sun, West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez will be allowed to leave the London Stadium this summer if suitors meet the club’s demands, and La Liga giants Valencia are willing to part with £8 million in order to secure his signature.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini is overseeing a major squad shake-up ahead of next campaign in order to challenge for a top-seven finish, and offsetting the Mexican’s £140,000 wage bill will help free up much-needed transfer funds.
Hernandez featured in 25 league games this season, scoring seven times and assisting once, while he managed nine across all competitions in 2017-18.
The 31-year-old has made some impact off the bench for the Hammers and in some of the games he has started.
However, West Ham will fancy their chances of spending considerably less on a squad player, and while Valencia’s £8 million offer is half of what was spent on him two summers ago, the London outfit might just be open to striking a deal in their desperation to let go of him.
Hernandez spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Real Madrid from Manchester United, and a return to Spain could be appealing him.
The Hammers have already released Andy Carroll, while Lucas Perez is expected to join Alaves, and should the Mexican also leave, Marko Arnautovic – whose future is also in doubt – will be the only senior striker left, and Pellegrini will be hoping to get it right when new attackers are recruited.