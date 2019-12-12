Report: Tottenham and Newcastle want Burnley’s Dwight McNeil

According to reports from The Guardian, a host of Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Dwight McNeil in the January transfer window.
The 20-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, has established himself as a key player under Sean Dyche at Burnley.
McNeil has scored one goal and provided four assists in 16 Premier League matches for the Clarets so far this season.
The report claims that McNeil is being targeted by Crystal Palace. The Eagles have earmarked him as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha who is reportedly wanted by Chelsea.
However, Spurs and Newcastle United are also interested in signing the attacker.
Last month TeamTalk claimed that Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester were also showing a keen interest in signing the youngster who is valued at around £30m.
Recently, Sean Dyche has admitted that Burnley will be forced to sell the England under-21 midfielder in the future if the right offer comes in.
The Clarets are desperate to hold onto him for as long as possible, but Dyche has made it clear that they will be eventually forced to sell him if another club makes them an offer they cannot refuse.