Sean Dyche comments on Everton and Wolves target Dwight McNeil

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted that the club will be forced to sell Dwight McNeil in the future if the right offer comes in.
The England under-21 midfielder has been progressing well under Dyche and several Premier League clubs are reportedly vying for his signature.
The Clarets are desperate to hold onto him for as long as possible, but Dyche has made it clear that they will be eventually forced to sell him if another club makes them an offer they cannot refuse.
The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists. He is a highly-rated young talent, and has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Crystal Palace.
Dyche said, as quoted by The Sun: “Look, we know Dwight is a player who will certainly go beyond us – but in a positive way.
“We don’t remotely want to lose good players. But eventually some players will outgrow the club in the sense of a bigger club coming along and buying them because of their skill set.
“Dwight is clearly a top talent. He is playing and delivering every week.
“If he remains grounded and keeps the hard work ethic he’s got – and I’m sure he will do that – then his talent will continue to shine through. And we’re not naïve enough to think it’s going to go unnoticed.”
Dyche’s comments will also come as a boost for Everton and Wolves. Last month, TEAMtalk reported that Everton and Wolves are interested in signing the exciting young winger who is valued at around £30m.
He looks comfortable on the ball and has the potential to become a top quality winger. However, it remains to be seen whether Everton, who are struggling badly in the Premier League this season, make a move for him in the upcoming window.