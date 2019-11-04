Report: Everton, Wolves and Leicester interested in £30m Dwight McNeil

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil is rapidly becoming a key player for the Clarets, and several Premier League clubs are vying for his signature already.
According to a report from TEAMtalk, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City are all interested in signing the exciting young winger.
The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League, and therefore the interest in him from rival clubs doesn’t come as a big surprise.
The youngster has scored one goal and provided three assists in the Premier League so far this term. Last season, he scored three goals and provided five assists for the Clarets.
However, Sean Dyche’s side are facing a fight to keep him at the club. Three Premier League rival clubs are keen on him, with Leicester City leading the race for his signature. The report claims that the young attacker is valued at around £30 million.
SL’s verdict
McNeil is a bright young talent and it is worth taking a gamble on him. He looks comfortable on the ball and has the potential to become a top quality winger.
Everton have a lot of quality in attacking midfield, and they should invest the money elsewhere.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers worked wonders with young talents at Liverpool and Celtic, and surely he would want McNeil to build on the progress the Foxes are making.