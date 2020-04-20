Blog Teams Newcastle United Report: Steve Bruce to be given till the end of season by would-be Newcastle United owners to prove himself, fans react

Report: Steve Bruce to be given till the end of season by would-be Newcastle United owners to prove himself, fans react

20 April, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News
Steve Bruce

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is set to remain in charge till the end of the season as the club’s would-be owners want to give him a chance to prove he can lead the team to Europe post-takeover.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Max Allegri and Rafa Benitez have all been linked with the Newcastle job as a £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund edges closer, but none of them has been approached yet as they want Bruce to prove his worth.

The Toons are currently 13th in the Premier League table after nine victories, eight draws and 12 losses in 29 games.

They are eight points above the relegation places and ideally five points away from the 40-point safety threshold.

A lot of Newcastle fans weren’t in support of Bruce’s appointment following the exit of the popular Benitez last summer, and they can’t wait to see his back.

While most of them agree with PIF’s plans to hold on to him till the end of the season, they want him gone as soon as the campaign is over, and here is how they reacted to the managerial decision on Twitter:

PCP Capital Partners owner and finance broker Amanda Staveley is a huge fan of Benitez and is expected to convince the Spaniard to return to Saint James’ Park.

NEXT:   Club made contact with £250k-a-week star, Manchester United transfer possible

However, it appears that will wait till the end of the season, and Bruce will most likely be on his way out no matter what happens.

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!!