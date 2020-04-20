Report: Steve Bruce to be given till the end of season by would-be Newcastle United owners to prove himself, fans react

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is set to remain in charge till the end of the season as the club’s would-be owners want to give him a chance to prove he can lead the team to Europe post-takeover.
The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Max Allegri and Rafa Benitez have all been linked with the Newcastle job as a £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund edges closer, but none of them has been approached yet as they want Bruce to prove his worth.
The Toons are currently 13th in the Premier League table after nine victories, eight draws and 12 losses in 29 games.
They are eight points above the relegation places and ideally five points away from the 40-point safety threshold.
A lot of Newcastle fans weren’t in support of Bruce’s appointment following the exit of the popular Benitez last summer, and they can’t wait to see his back.
While most of them agree with PIF’s plans to hold on to him till the end of the season, they want him gone as soon as the campaign is over, and here is how they reacted to the managerial decision on Twitter:
Makes total sense. No point in making any changes at present
— Chris Cossey (@Cosseycj) April 20, 2020
Deserves to keep it until the end of the season
— 🇸🇦Kieren Wilkinson 🇸🇦 (@KierenW6) April 20, 2020
Deserves until the end of the season. We need someone better though next season if we want to push on
— 🇸🇦Harry 🇸🇦 (@ftblHarryy) April 20, 2020
I would imagine the new owners will allow him to finish the season and then pay up his contract and bring in who they want.
Fair play he's done a decent job (I truly feared relegation when he took the job) but he's not taking us any higher than what he's done this season.
— Kev (@Glassback82) April 20, 2020
Does deserve the opportunity to finish the season and have that crack at the cup. I believe he'd give it his absolute best as well he's got nothing to lose.
— Pete Mills (@TheOnePeteMills) April 20, 2020
deserves the season. his dream job let him finish the season
— flynn ○● (@nufcflynn) April 20, 2020
I agree he should go but atleast give him to the end of the season and let him leave with his head held high imo
— Ben 🇸🇦 (@Forbsey67) April 20, 2020
In fact, it is the most appropriate decision at the present time. I prefer not to rush to hire a new coach at the present time.
— سلمانs (@l_005) April 20, 2020
Give him until the end of the season whenever it finishes but not any longer than that.
— James griffiths 🇸🇦 (@Jamesgr03407364) April 20, 2020
As expected and deserves at least.
— Dean Dodds (@DeanDodds2) April 20, 2020
PCP Capital Partners owner and finance broker Amanda Staveley is a huge fan of Benitez and is expected to convince the Spaniard to return to Saint James’ Park.
However, it appears that will wait till the end of the season, and Bruce will most likely be on his way out no matter what happens.