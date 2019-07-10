Report: Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce meets Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley

According to SunSport, Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce met with Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley upon arriving from his club’s pre-season trip to Portugal on Wednesday night.
The 58-year-old is clear favourites for the job after other targets ruled themselves out from the running, and a deal is expected to be sealed in the coming hours or days, with the Magpies keen on having a permanent boss in place before the players leave for the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday.
Despite once managing Newcastle bitter rivals Sunderland, Bruce remains a true Geordie who supports the club and has always dreamed of managing his boyhood club someday.
Toons owner Mike Ashley and Charnley have identified the former Aston Villa manager as the man they want to replace Rafa Benitez, and the club are prepared to pay Wednesday £1 million in compensation fees in order to get him out of the one-year rolling deal he signed in February.
A lot of Newcastle fans have expressed their reservations towards seeing a former Black Cats boss become the club’s manager, but it seems the board will be going ahead with their decision to appoint Bruce nonetheless, and it will be interesting to see if he will ever be able to win the Saint James’ Park faithful over.