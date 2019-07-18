Report: Sean Longstaff is a key part of Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce’s plans for next season

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is due to sit down with English midfielder Sean Longstaff in the coming days and tell him he is a key part of his plans for next season.
The 21-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to add him to his squad after being impressed by his performances last term.
Longstaff, while not pushing for a move, is open to one and would be keen to talk to the Red Devils, if the two clubs can agree on a fee.
Newcastle have slapped £50 million on his head, but the Old Trafford outfit reckon he is only worth less than half that amount.
Bruce isn’t keen for the Magpies to cash in on Longstaff, though, and the youngster is said to be excited at the prospect of the former Sunderland boss taking charge.
He is also desperate to impress the new manager during pre-season and become a Newcastle regular next term after forcing his way into Rafa Benitez’s XI before an injury ended his campaign.
Bruce’s plan to convince Longstaff that he is a key part of his team is an exciting one – which most fans would love – as losing the academy graduate this summer will surely piss the Saint James’ Park faithful off the more.