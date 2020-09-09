Report: Rob Holding expected to stay at Arsenal rather than join Newcastle United on loan

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein some days ago, Newcastle United were winning the race to sign Arsenal defender Rob Holding on a season-long loan.

A deal was supposed to be wrapped up after the Gunners’ Community Shield clash against Liverpool, and while Newcastle still needed to reach an agreement with Arsenal and finalise personal terms with the 24-year-old at the time, they were clearly huge favourites to land him.





However, that is no longer the case as the North Londoners have pulled the plug on the move.

Irrespective of David Luiz injury Mikel Arteta has made clear he wants Rob Holding as a centre-back option this season & the 24yo is now expected to stay at Arsenal rather than join Newcastle on loan. He’s also in line to start at Fulham on Saturday @TheAthleticUK #AFC #NUFC #FFC https://t.co/zcNsC0QxNR — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 9, 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he wants Holding as a centre-back option this season, and he is now expected to stay at the club rather than join Newcastle on loan.

He is also in line to start at Fulham on Saturday with David Luiz a major doubt for the clash after sustaining a neck injury that could rule him out for an extended period, and Magpies boss Steve Bruce will have to look elsewhere if he still wants another centre-back.

Holding can also play at right-back, and his versatility and quality would have come handy at St. James’ Park had a deal worked out, but Arteta isn’t keen to let him go.