Report: Newcastle United want Tottenham Hotspur target and Gent striker Jonathan David

According to TodoFichajes, Newcastle United are in talks with Gent over the signing of striker Jonathan David this summer.

Negotiations between both clubs are said to be on the right track and an agreement to land the Canadian for around £31 million could be sealed.

David was in impressive form for the Belgian top-flight club before the campaign ended, bagging 18 goals in 27 league games and scoring five more in 13 other games.

The 20-year-old won’t be short of options this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also interested in his signature.

Aston Villa, Wolves, Southampton and West Ham are also said to be interested in David, but the project at hand at Newcastle under the would-be owners could see them beat others to his services.

With 10 assists to his name, the Canadian international, who is also on the radars of Everton and Arsenal, isn’t just a top goalscorer but a creative attacker, and he could be the perfect man to lead the Magpies attack post-takeover with Joelinton struggling to score and assist.

At just 20, David is far from experienced, but there is no denying that he has what it takes to become one of the best strikers in the world in a few years’ time, and signing him for £31 million this summer could be seen as a steal eventually.