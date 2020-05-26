Report: Newcastle United want Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer

According to Daily Mail’s Dominic King, Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, and the Switzerland international would be interested in a move should the club’s takeover goes through.

The Magpies would-be owners have reached out to the representatives of the 28-year-old about a move, and Liverpool will not stand in his way if the initial talks firm up.

Shaqiri has struggled for regular playing minutes at Anfield since joining the Reds from Stoke City in the summer of 2018, with the forms of the front trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and injuries hampering his chances.

The Swiss is very much open to leaving this summer, and the exciting project at a new-look Newcastle could attract him.

The St. James’ Park outfit could become the richest club on the planet after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund complete their £300 million takeover, and they could start challenging for silverware and European football in no time.

Shaqiri scored six times in 24 league games last term but has played just six league games this season, scoring once.

The former Bayern Munich man bagged 15 goals in 84 league games for Stoke and he has what it takes to be a quality finisher should he get the regular playing chances and get back to full fitness.

While that is proving difficult at Liverpool, Newcastle could offer Shaqiri a new lease of life, and it will be interesting to see what happens this summer.