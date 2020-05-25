Report: Newcastle United takeover could be completed soon and announcement could take place within 24 to 48 hours

According to Eurosport France journalist Manu Lonjon, the Newcastle United takeover is edging closer and an announcement could take place within the next one or two days.

From a close source, hope an imminent deal in Newcastle !!!

The announcement could take place within 24 / 48h !! pic.twitter.com/jnbC2yUNaB — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) May 25, 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have been linked with completing a £300 million move to buy the Magpies from owner and chairman Mike Ashley, and the Premier League has taken almost more than a month carrying out its Directors and Owners test.

It was reported last week that they had given the greenlight for the takeover of Newcastle to go ahead as PIF have passed the test, with an announcement slated for June 1, and it appears that it is indeed imminent now more than ever.