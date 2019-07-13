Report: Newcastle United keen on 16-year-old striker Mipo Odubeko who recently left Manchester United

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are keen on The Republic of Ireland Under-17 international Mipo Odubeko who recently left Manchester United.
The 16-year-old scored 35 goals for Red Devils’ academy side last season, and was due to sign a new contract on July 1.
However, the teenage striking sensation rejected their offer and is now a free agent.
Bayern Munich, Feyenoord, Genoa and Burnley are also keen on the Nigerian-born Odubeko, and Newcastle will have to convince him of a quicker pathway to senior football to have a chance of pipping suitors to his signature.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be gutted to have seen one of the club’s hottest prospects walk away as a free agent, but their loss could end up being the Magpies’ gain if their offer is good enough.
The Irish teenager left Manchester City for the Red Devils a few years ago, and could also trigger a battle for his services on the international scene in the coming years, as he is eligible to also play for Nigeria and England.
Newcastle have recently shown they aren’t afraid to hand youth a chance after Sean Longstaff, 21, broke into the first-team last term despite starting the campaign with the under-23’s.
Odubeko has huge potential and talents, and could become one of the best finishers in the game in a few years from now.
Snapping up such a talented youngster will be huge for Newcastle.