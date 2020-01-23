Report: Newcastle United have reached agreement with Inter Milan over a loan move for Valentino Lazaro

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Newcastle United have reached an agreement with Serie A giants Inter Milan over a loan move for Valentino Lazaro.
The winger is set to arrive on Tyneside for his medicals tomorrow, and there is an option to make the move permanent for £20 million in the summer.
BREAKING: Newcastle have reached agreement with Inter Milan over a loan for Valentino Lazaro. The winger will fly to Tyneside and undergo his medical tomorrow. We’re told there’s a £20m option to make permanent in the summer #NUFC
The 23-year-old joined Inter from Bundesliga side Hertha BSC in the summer, but has struggled for regular playing time, making just 11 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side, of which only three were starts.
Magpies boss Steve Bruce will hope Lazaro can hit the ground running at Saint James’ Park and have a similar effect on his attack like French winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Austrian international is a versatile player who can play every position on the right flank; from right-back to right wing-back and further upfront as a right winger.
Lazaro has averaged 1.2 clearances per game in the Serie A this season and is a fine crosser of the ball, averaging 1.5 key passes per game in the league thus far.
Newcastle signed Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb from Schalke 04 on loan till the end of the season, and it appears they have now pipped RB Leipzig to their second signing of the January transfer window.