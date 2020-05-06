Report: Mauricio Pochettino is very close to signing deal to become new Newcastle United manager

According to le10sport, Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino is very close to signing a deal to become new Newcastle United manager, with negotiations between him and the club’s would-be owners at a very advanced stage.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are edging close to securing a £300 million takeover of the St. James’ Park outfit, and boss Steve Bruce isn’t expected to be in charge next season.
Former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is also on their radar, but it appears that Pochettino is now huge favourites to succeed Bruce.
The report claims that the ex-Spurs boss is almost guaranteed to become the next Magpies boss, with only a late change of heart between both parties the only obstacle than can stop it from happening.
The 48-year-old spent more than five seasons at Spurs and one season at Southampton, turning the former into a top-four side and leading them to the final of the Champions League last term.
Newcastle need a big-name manager to boost their chances of attracting the big players going forward, and Pochettino definitely fits the bill.
Having had very little injection of cash to invest in his squad at Tottenham, it will be interesting to see how the Argentine will fare at SJP as the prospective Toons owners look to overhaul the squad and turn the club into title challengers going forward.