Report: Leeds United, Newcastle United and West Ham United interested in Inter Milan’s Joao Mario

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Leeds United, Newcastle United and West Ham United are all interested in bringing back Inter Milan attacking midfielder Joao Mario to the English Premier League this summer.

The Portugal international is not in the plans of manager Antonio Conte and the Serie A giants are ready to sell him for around £12 million.





Mario spent last term on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow, scoring once and assisting five more in 18 games, and he was with the Hammers during the second-half of 2017-18, getting two goals and one assist in 14 games to help guide David Moyes’ side to safety.

While a reunion could be on the cards, Leeds look like a more attractive option at the moment given their impressive start to the Premier League campaign and exciting style of play.

The Elland Road outfit are unable to meet Udinese’s £35 million asking price for Rodrigo de Paul, and Mario would be a cheaper option.

The 2016 European Championships winner brings experience to the table and can also play in a couple of positions.

The 27-year-old primarily plays behind the striker, but can feature in central midfield and on both wings, and the trio of Leeds, Newcastle and West Ham could do with his versatility and creativity.

The EPL clubs also face stiff competition from Galatasaray, Real Betis and Valencia for Mario’s signature, and it will be interesting to see where he moves to in the coming days.