Report: Jarrod Bowen earns West Ham United pay rise

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has been rewarded with a significant pay increase following his 30th Premier League appearance for the club.

The 24-year-old joined the Hammers from Championship outfit Hull City last January for £22 million, ending the 2019-20 campaign with a goal and four assists in 13 appearances.





Bowen has played 17 top-flight games so far in 2020-21, bagging four goals and two assists, and his latest top-flight appearance has triggered a sizeable increase in wages due to a clause included in the five-and-a-half-year deal he signed a year ago.

Sportslens View

Bowen has established himself in manager David Moyes’ starting XI, featuring in every league game of the campaign and he is proving to be a quality and excellent buy.

He bagged 52 goals in 117 Championship games at Hull, and is adapting to life back in the English top-flight after failing to find the back of the net in seven appearances for the Tigers during the 2016-17 campaign.

Leeds United were reportedly looking to recruit the services of Bowen last January in order to boost their promotion chances during the second half of 2019-18.

However, Hull’s asking price put them off. Newcastle United and Everton also refused to do a deal for the same reason, and the trio could end up regretting not taking a punt on him should he end up becoming a world-beater at West Ham or somewhere else.

Should Bowen continue to improve, the Hammers could find it hard to hold on to him going forward, and they could be forced to cash in on him for profit.

He won’t be short of suitors if he keeps impressing with his performances, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the long-term.