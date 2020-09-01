Report: Bournemouth striker and West Ham target Callum Wilson wants to join Newcastle United

According to Sportsmail, Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson wants to join Newcastle United this summer ahead of other suitors.

The Sun recently reported that West Ham United are leading the chase to sign the 28-year-old in an £18 million swoop, with sources close to him saying he is leaning towards a switch to the Hammers.





However, it appears that Wilson wants a move to St. James’ Park instead and is waiting for Bournemouth and Newcastle to agree a deal on a proposed move.

The relegated Cherries are still waiting for an official approach from the Magpies, but expect that an offer is incoming and hopeful of movement in the next 48 hours.

Moyes is keen on Wilson who has proven his quality in the Premier League, but from the look of things, the West Ham boss may have to look elsewhere for the striker he wants.

Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham have also been linked with the England international, but he isn’t guaranteed of regular playing time at both London sides.

Wilson has 40 top-flight goals across five seasons for Bournemouth and he wants to play in the European Championship next summer.

That will depend on how he fares in 2020-21, and he will be keen to give his all at Newcastle should a move work out.