PSG President wants Tottenham Hotspur’s Serge Aurier and is personally involved in talks

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to sign Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier this summer.

The Ivory Coast international left the Parc des Princes for Spurs in the summer of 2017 and has established himself as a key player for the North Londoners, featuring in 110 games thus far.





Aurier has just a year left on his current deal and he is said to be available for around €12 million.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is also keen on having the 28-year-old back at the club, and discussions are ongoing between them and Tottenham.

The Ligue 1 giants are ready to offer the defender a four-year contract and a salary of around €7m per season.

Aurier has always been open to returning to Paris and he still remains as determined as before.

He has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the intervention of PSG President means a move to France is more realistic.

Al-Khelaifi has never hidden his likeness for Aurier, and both men have remained in constant communication since he left for Spurs.

A reunion has often been mooted by both parties, and recent talks could make that happen this summer.

While he is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League on his day, the Ivorian is not a consistent top performer and the squad could do with an upgrade next season.

Tottenham need something of a major squad overhaul this summer, and selling Aurier on the cheap instead of losing him for nothing next summer makes sense.

In other news, Alan Shearer does not think Spurs star will make England’s Euros squad.