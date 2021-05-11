Real Madrid eye move for Tottenham defender Serge Aurier

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from French outlet, Foot Mercato, the La Liga giants are looking to sign the Ivory Coast international who is set to enter the last 12 months of his contract.





The report claims that Aurier has spoken to Raphael Varane about a potential move.

The 28-year-old’s future in north London looks to be uncertain, although he has prominently featured under Ryan Mason.

Spurs apparently want around £10 million for the full-back and Madrid are keen to sign him. They want him as a cover for Dani Carvajal.

SL View

Aurier has been a source of frustration for Spurs in the past few years, with managers finding it hard to trust him completely.

He is a player with immense potential. When he is on top of his game, he has the ability to make a huge impact on the side.

However, there’s another element of his game as well. He frustrates more than he appeases. He makes silly blunders and can cost you the game. At times, he picks up casual bookings and puts his team under loads of pressure.

Aurier looked outstanding against Sheffield United where he picked up two assists. In the next match, he was one of the worst players on the pitch in the defeat against Leeds.

Frankly, Spurs should bite the hands of Real Madrid if they come calling. They should look to get the maximum deal out of the player who is nothing but a liability.

To be fair, I’m puzzled whom I should laugh at – Real Madrid or Foot Mercato?

