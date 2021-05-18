Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Fulham

Manchester United entertain Fulham in today’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will welcome 10,000 fans for the final home game of the season, and they will be aiming to return to winning ways.





The club have lost momentum with successive defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want a strong response from his players.

Solskjaer is likely to pick his strong possible line-up as a means of preparation for the Europa League final against Villarreal in Gdansk next week.

After the Cottagers, the Red Devils have one more league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. A victory today would assure them the second spot on the table.

Sportslens view:

Dean Henderson had a disappointing game against the Reds, but he is likely to keep his place ahead of David de Gea, who is now the cup goalkeeper. De Gea could start the final game against Wolves at the weekend in preparation for the Europa League final.

In defence, Solskjaer won’t be able to rely on the services of Harry Maguire, who is still nursing an ankle injury. Eric Bailly had a tough game against Liverpool, and Axel Tuanzebe may get the nod to partner Victor Lindelof in central defence, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw occupying the full-back positions.

Fred and Scott McTominay have been the regular central midfield choices for Solskjaer when Paul Pogba has played higher up the field. However, Pogba could play in the centre of the park to accommodate Mason Greenwood’s return to the starting XI. Fred appears the likely candidate to drop to the bench.

Marcus Rashford should slot into his preferred left-wing role with Pogba playing in midfield. Greenwood is likely to start on the opposite flank. The England international has been in fine form since April, registering six goals from seven league games.

Bruno Fernandes is an automatic choice for United in the number 10 role. He recently became the highest-scoring midfielder in a single Premier League season, surpassing the 27-goal tally from Frank Lampard in 2009/10.

Edinson Cavani looks set to lead the line for the second game running. The Uruguayan missed an easy chance early on against Liverpool last week. He still registered an assist in the game. He has been in sublime form since April with eight goals in all competitions.

How Manchester United could line up against Fulham



