Being a successful team in the highly competitive English Premier League is no cakewalk. The recruitment strategy must be on point — both for players and managerial staff, there should be little to no conflict in the dressing room, and the home stadium must be an impenetrable fortress. Winning away from home is incredibly difficult in the English top flight, so it is crucial to be solid at home and avoid defeat at all costs.

Today, we will take a look at five teams that have shown what it is like to be unbeatable monsters at home. Continue reading to meet said five teams and check out the 10 longest home unbeaten runs in the history of the Premier League.

#10 Manchester City — 29 Matches*

Reigning champions Manchester City is kicking off the list, with them currently enjoying a stellar 29-game home unbeaten run at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s team commenced their ruthless streak in December 2022, after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Brentford on November 12.

Manchester City need to avoid defeat in their next three Premier League matches to become the first-ever English team to win four league titles on the bounce. The last of the three matches is against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium, which gives them the perfect opportunity to improve their position on this list.

#9 Liverpool — 29 Matches

Jurgen Klopp, who will step down as Liverpool’s manager at the end of the 2023-24 season, successfully steered the team away from defeat 29 times between April 2021 and October 2022. The Reds finished second in the 2021-22 season, only a point behind champions Manchester City. Whereas in 2020-21, they finished third in the rankings.

Leeds United ended Liverpool’s fine run at Anfield on October 29, 2022, claiming a 2-1 victory over the Reds.

#8 Arsenal — 30 Matches

Between December 1997 and August 1999, Arsenal avoided defeat in 30 matches Premier League matches at Highbury, playing eye-catching soccer along the way. Arsene Wenger, who was in charge of the club at the time, guided the Gunners to the Premier League title in 1997-98 and a second-place finish the following season.

The north London outfit lost their unbeaten run four matches into the 1999-2000 season. On August 22, 1999, Manchester United rolled into town and claimed a 2-1 victory.

#7 Liverpool — 31 Matches

Kicking off the list is 19-time English champions Liverpool, who went 31 games without losing at Anfield Stadium between December 2007 and August 2009. Unfortunately, the Merseyside outfit could not win any Premier League title in that span, with Rafael Benitez taking them to a fourth-place finish in 2007-08 and a second-place finish the following season.

Liverpool’s unbeaten run at Anfield ended just three games into the 2009-10 season. On August 24, 2009, Aston Villa bagged a memorable 3-1 win at Anfield, sending shockwaves around England.

#6 Arsenal — 32 Matches

A Premier League legend through and through, Arsene Wenger oversaw Arsenal’s longest league unbeaten run in history between May 2003 and January 2005. The Gunners went 32 games without losing at home. During the run, Arsenal won their last title in the Premier League era. The north London powerhouse went 38 games unbeaten en route to glory in the 2003-04 season — a record that stands proudly to this day.

On February 1, 2005, Arsenal suffered their first defeat at Highbury in almost two years. League rivals Manchester United were responsible for the end of their home unbeaten run, as they picked up a solid 4-2 victory.

#5 Manchester United — 35 Matches

Sir Alex Ferguson turned Old Trafford into hell for the opposition during his 26-season reign as Manchester United manager. Between December 1994 and October 1996, United recorded their then-longest unbeaten run of 35 matches in the Premier League. They won the Premier League title in 1995-96 and set up the stage for another win in the 1996-97 campaign.

United’s unbeaten run at Old Trafford ended on November 2, 1996, as Chelsea bagged a 2-1 victory. It marked their third defeat on the trot in the English top flight.

#4 Manchester United — 36 Matches

In fourth place, we once again have Manchester United, who enjoyed their Premier League-best home unbeaten run of 36 matches between December 1998 and December 2000. Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the Mancunians at the time, making it their second solid defeatless run under the legendary manager. United won two English top-flight titles (1998-99, 1999-2000) and set the stage for their third consecutive victory in 2000-01 in those two years.

Bitter foes Liverpool ended their 36-game run on December 17, 2000, beating them 1-0 at Old Trafford.

#3 Manchester City — 37 Matches

Shockingly, Manchester City’s longest home unbeaten run of 37 matches did not come under the masterful Pep Guardiola. The brilliant run lasted between December 2010 and December 2012, under the keen eyes of Roberto Mancini. On May 13, 2012, the Cityzens played their most iconic match at the Etihad Stadium, beating Queens Park Rangers 3-2 in added time to claim their first Premier League title. City finished third in the league in the 2010-11 season and second in 2012-13.

Crosstown rivals Manchester United finally breached Manchester City’s fortress on December 9, 2012. The Red Devils bagged a narrow 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium to end City’s run.

#2 Liverpool — 68 Matches

Featuring for the third time on this list, Liverpool enjoyed their best-ever home unbeaten run between May 2017 and January 2021, going 68 matches unbeaten at Anfield Stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s side won their maiden Premier League title (2019-20) during their triumphant run on Merseyside. They came fourth in 2017-18, second in 2018-19, and third in 2020-21.

The Anfield outfit ceded their unbeaten home run on January 21, 2021, to underdogs Burnley. Punching well above their weight, the visitors claimed a 1-0 victory in Liverpool’s backyard.

#1 Chelsea — 86 Matches

At the summit sit west London powerhouse Chelsea, going a whopping 86 games unbeaten at Stamford Bridge between March 2004 and October 2008. The Pensioners achieved this astounding home run primarily under the tutelage of one of the finest managers of the 21st century — Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea enjoyed their most dominant spell in the Premier League thanks to their sensational home run. They won consecutive league titles in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons and finished second in 2006-07 and 2007-08. On October 26, 2008, Liverpool finally put an end to their home run, claiming a 1-0 victory at the Bridge.