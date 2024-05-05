Soccer

Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Harvey Elliott Stars As Reds Claim Mega Premier League Win

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Liverpool Star Harvey Elliott Scored Against Tottenham
Liverpool Star Harvey Elliott Scored Against Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool returned to winning ways in style, beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at Anfield Stadium on Matchday 36 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Cody Gakpo, and Harvey Elliott scored one goal each for the hosts while Richarlison and Heung-min Son found the back of the net for the visitors.

A Fascinating Six-Goal Affair At Anfield

After losing 2-0 to Chelsea and drawing 2-2 with West Ham United in their last two Premier League meetings, Liverpool needed a positive result to seal a third-place finish. Klopp’s men started as favorites against wobbly Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (May 5), and for the first time in a good few weeks, fully lived up to expectations.

Liverpool’s talisman Salah, who made headlines after falling out with Klopp during the stalemate with the Hammers, opened the scoring for the home team in the 16th minute. Wataru Endo passed the ball to Cody Gakpo, who drifted inside before floating the ball into the box. Reacting quickest to the opportunity, Salah thumped the ball beyond the goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Liverpool’s next real goalscoring opportunity came in the 45th minute, and once again, the ball nestled into the back of the net. Trent Alexander-Arnold swung the ball toward Robertson at the far post, allowing the Scottish left-back to direct it onto Salah’s path. The right-winger immediately went for goal but Guglielmo Vicario parried it. Luckily for the home team, the ball went straight to Robertson, who turned it into an empty net.

In the second half, Liverpool picked up right where they left off in the first 45. Five minutes into the second half, Elliott won the ball from Emerson Royal, held it until support arrived, and delivered it at the far post, where Gakpo was lurking to steer it in. Nine minutes later, Elliott added a goal to his tally, finding the top corner with a belter from outside the box.

Spurs got two goals in quick succession through Richarlison (72′) and Son (75′). However, those ultimately turned out to be consolation strikes, as Liverpool shut shop to seal the win.

Harvey Elliott Was Brilliant In Liverpool’s Win Over Tottenham Hotspur

Elliott, who assisted once and scored another, was the standout performer in Liverpool’s statement win over Tottenham Hotspur. He passed the ball around near-flawlessly, combined well with his teammates, tested the goalkeeper time and again, and tried to set up his teammates every opportunity he got.

Over the course of the game, Elliott created a game-high five chances, completed 47 passes with 89% accuracy, and lodged four shots on target. He also delivered three accurate long balls, made seven recoveries, and won three of four ground duels.

