Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to keep their eye on the prize and win all remaining Premier League matches, warning Arsenal will not drop any more points in the title race.

Arsenal & Manchester City Are Separated By A Point In Premier League Race

After fighting it out right until the very end of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Arsenal and Manchester City are back at it once more this term. The Gunners have played with more vigor and maturity this season, claiming 83 points from 36 games so far. They are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League rankings, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, however, the Cityzens have a game in hand, meaning the defending champions will retain their title if they win their remaining three matches.

Thanks to their experience in this stage of the competition, Manchester City are favorites to clinch their fourth Premier League title on the bounce this season. Guardiola, however, is refusing to be complacent and has urged all of his players to give their all to deny the Gunners their first Premier League title since 2003-04.

Pep Guardiola Claims Mikel Arteta’s Side Will Not Drop Points In Next 2 Games

Speaking to the press after dispatching Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 4), Guardiola emphasized how important it was for his team to win the next three games. He claimed Arsenal were in majestic form and would not drop points in their last two games of the season.

The Spanish tactician remarked (via Football.London):

“If we win the games we will be champions, so the players know it, feel it, and have the experience of doing it in the past. But they have to do it again. It’s going to be easy? No. It’s in our hands but everyone knows you cannot make one little mistake because you will lose the Premier League. They know it, we know it.

“You see their [Arsenal’s] level of consistency since the winter break, the way they are playing. It’s not the fact that they are winning, it’s the way they play. You smell that they are not going to lose in the games they have left. They are not going to.”

Arsenal will face Manchester United (Away, May 12) and Everton (Home, May 19) in their last two games of the season. Manchester City, meanwhile, have to get the better of Fulham (Away, May 11), Tottenham Hotspur (Away, May 14), and West Ham United (Home, May 19).