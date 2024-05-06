Soccer

“You smell that they are not going to lose” – Pep Guardiola Claims Manchester City Cannot Afford To Slip Up In Title Race With Arsenal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to keep their eye on the prize and win all remaining Premier League matches, warning Arsenal will not drop any more points in the title race.

Arsenal & Manchester City Are Separated By A Point In Premier League Race

After fighting it out right until the very end of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Arsenal and Manchester City are back at it once more this term. The Gunners have played with more vigor and maturity this season, claiming 83 points from 36 games so far. They are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League rankings, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, however, the Cityzens have a game in hand, meaning the defending champions will retain their title if they win their remaining three matches.

Thanks to their experience in this stage of the competition, Manchester City are favorites to clinch their fourth Premier League title on the bounce this season. Guardiola, however, is refusing to be complacent and has urged all of his players to give their all to deny the Gunners their first Premier League title since 2003-04.

Pep Guardiola Claims Mikel Arteta’s Side Will Not Drop Points In Next 2 Games

Speaking to the press after dispatching Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 4), Guardiola emphasized how important it was for his team to win the next three games. He claimed Arsenal were in majestic form and would not drop points in their last two games of the season.

The Spanish tactician remarked (via Football.London):

If we win the games we will be champions, so the players know it, feel it, and have the experience of doing it in the past. But they have to do it again. It’s going to be easy? No. It’s in our hands but everyone knows you cannot make one little mistake because you will lose the Premier League. They know it, we know it.

You see their [Arsenal’s] level of consistency since the winter break, the way they are playing. It’s not the fact that they are winning, it’s the way they play. You smell that they are not going to lose in the games they have left. They are not going to.

Arsenal will face Manchester United (Away, May 12) and Everton (Home, May 19) in their last two games of the season. Manchester City, meanwhile, have to get the better of Fulham (Away, May 11), Tottenham Hotspur (Away, May 14), and West Ham United (Home, May 19).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer

LATEST Report: Would-Be Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Could Make 24-Year-Old One Of His First Signings

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024
Vitor Roque Barcelona
Soccer
“Xavi does not even talk to the boy” – Vitor Roque’s Agent Slams Barcelona Boss, Threatens Summer Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024

Andre Cury, who represents Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque, has slammed manager Xavi for not allowing the youngster enough minutes. Cury further claimed Xavi did not even talk to the Brazilian…

UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: 5 Players With Most Goal Contributions In 2023-24
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024

World-class forwards turning on the style against the best teams on the continent — it has been another breathtaking UEFA Champions League campaign for fans and neutrals. Before this week’s…

Liverpool Star Harvey Elliott Scored Against Tottenham
Soccer
Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Harvey Elliott Stars As Reds Claim Mega Premier League Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 05 2024
Phil Foden Has Been One Of The Leading Goal Contributors In Europe This Season
Soccer
FPL Heisenberg Fantasy Premier League Tips: De Bruyne And Foden Set To Tame Wolves In Gameweek 36
Author image Ben Horlock  •  May 03 2024
Barcelona Target And Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Face Stiff Competition From Two European Heavyweights For Adrien Rabiot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 03 2024
Harry Kane Was Manchester United's Top Target
Soccer
“With Harry Kane you know you get 30 goals” – Erik ten Hag Admits Manchester United Wanted To Sign Bayern Munich Ace In The Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 03 2024
Arrow to top