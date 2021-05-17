Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms double Manchester United injury boost, provides Harry Maguire update

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed a double injury boost ahead of the club’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

The Red Devils have already qualified for next season’s Champions League but have lost momentum with back-to-back losses to Leicester City and Liverpool.





They will be aiming to return to winning ways against the Cottagers at Old Trafford tomorrow, where 10,000 fans will be in attendance.

Ahead of the game, Solskjaer confirmed a boost on the injury front with both Daniel James and Anthony Martial back in training after rehabilitation.

He told Manutd.com: “They [Daniel and Anthony] have done all their rehab programmes and ticked all the boxes so a couple of days of training before the game with the team, but they’re not ready to start a game yet. Let’s see.”

When pressed over the fitness of Harry Maguire, Solskjaer said that the club are yet to hold any fitness tests with the defender still recovering from an ankle injury.

He added: “It’s still too early. We’re not at the testing stage yet. We’ll give him as much time as possible to recover. We’re not going to see him back in the league, so hopefully we can welcome him back for the final. But I’m not sure.”

United have been disappointing in their last two league games, and they will be aiming to end their losing streak against Scott Parker’s side.

The club have just two matches before the Europa League final against Villarreal, and Solskjaer would ideally prefer to face them on the back of successive wins.

The Fulham game tomorrow will be the only occasion when fans are permitted at Old Trafford this term. It will be the first time since March 2020.

There has been fierce protests towards the club’s owners in recent weeks, but the players will want to make the moment memorable with a victory.

