“Very upsetting and sad performance” – Paul Scholes Delivers Scathing Assessment Of Manchester United’s Performance At Crystal Palace

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed Erik ten Hag’s men for their performance in the 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, claiming they were unimaginably easy to play against.

Manchester United Suffered One Of Their Worst Defeats At Crystal Palace

The Red Devils traveled to Selhurst Park for their Premier League Matchday 35 appointment with Crystal Palace on Monday night (May 6). Both teams came into the game on the back of a four-game unbeaten run in the English top flight, but only Palace showed the quality to stretch it to five. A goal each from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell and a brilliant brace from Michael Olise sealed Palace’s most memorable victory over the Mancunians.

The embarrassment at Palace marked Manchester United’s 13th defeat in the Premier League. They had never lost as many in the competition’s history. It also ensured United would finish with their lowest-ever points total in the Premier League this season.

Paul Scholes Slams Man Utd’s “Upsetting” Performance At Palace

Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles with Manchester United, slammed his old club’s performance against Palace, calling it a “sad” display from the 20-time English champions. He also took a dig at Ten Hag, claiming the team did not make Palace work for the goals.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Scholes said (via Manchester Evening News):

A very upsetting and sad performance. Even though there are a lot of players out who would probably start in the team, five or six probably of the main ones.

But it felt like one team had been coached and set up how to play and one team that was so easy to play against that it’s untrue.”

He then discussed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen’s performances, claiming they should not be at a club of United’s stature.

Scholes added:

There are still some good players in that Man United team and playing out on that pitch. You think of the likes of Casemiro, he’s tough to have a go at, what a player he has been over the years. But that was tough to watch – he was on his backside most of the time. People like Christian Eriksen as well, that physicality in the middle of the pitch has gone.

I reckon that could have happened four or five times where Casemiro sits down and somebody skips past him. The lad’s not a centre-half. It’s tough to have a bit of a pop at him. He has done so much for the game. A fantastic footballer. It’s difficult watching a few of these actually because I do feel they are towards the end. They shouldn’t be at a club of this stature really.”

Currently toiling in eighth place, United will host Arsenal in their next Premier League outing on May 12.

Sushan Chakraborty

