Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Blues Have Enquired About 26-Year-Old Newcastle United Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea Coach Pochettino
Chelsea Coach Pochettino

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea have called to enquire about Fulham defender and Newcastle United defender Tosin Adarabioyo. The Italian journalist, however, did not call the 26-year-old a concrete target for the west London outfit, as many teams were enquiring about the would-be free agent’s status.

Chelsea Make Contact With Newcastle United Target Tosin Adarabioyo, Claims Fabrizio Romano

Adarabioyo is one of the more prominent names who will become a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. The former England U19 international, who came through Manchester City’s academy, has plenty of experience in the English top flight and looks to be excellent value as a free agent. Unsurprisingly, many teams are keeping close a close eye on Adarabioyo, including Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Newcastle United.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed Newcastle were most certainly in the running for the center-back, whereas Chelsea had only called to enquire. He revealed:

As previously reported, Newcastle are in the race for Tosin Adarabioyo, that’s for sure. Talks are taking place, he’s one of the names in their list for sure, though nothing is done or agreed yet.

Chelsea also called to be informed on Adarabioyo a few weeks ago but there’s nothing advanced and no proposal from them at this stage. Still, the defender will be leaving Fulham as a free agent, so it’s not surprising to see interest from multiple clubs.”

Mauricio Pochettino Could Do With Some Options In Defense

It has been a difficult campaign for the Pensioners, with them creeping not only toward another trophyless campaign but also another outside-top-four finish. Cole Palmer has almost single-handedly ensured that Chelsea did not struggle too much at the top, but the defense cannot possibly be a one-man-show. Thiago Silva has done his best to help the team, but, more often than not, has lacked support.

Playing 35 games, seventh-placed Chelsea have conceded 59 games in the Premier League. Only ninth-placed West Ham United (70) and 10th-placed Bournemouth (63) have conceded more in the top half of the table. With Silva leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, Chelsea need someone who can step up and deliver, and Adarabioyo looks to be a solid, low-cost option.

He has played 78 matches in the Premier League this season, scoring thrice. If Mauricio Pochettino can patiently teach him his ways, he could turn out to be one of the best free signings of the summer window.

