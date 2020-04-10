Peter Crouch can’t believe that West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble has never won a cap for England

West Ham United skipper Mark Noble has played over 370 Premier League games for the club, with a career that has spanned over 16 seasons.
However, the 32-year-old has never earned a Three Lions call-up or cap despite playing 47 games for the country across various youth levels.
Noble is also eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland national side through his grandparents, but his chances of playing for either national teams are most likely over given his age.
Many reckon that the Hammers skipper should have made the Euros 2016 squad following an impressive campaign that saw him bag seven league goals in 37 games as the club finished the 2015-16 campaign in seventh place, and former England international Peter Crouch says he deserved cap.
“The one man who I’m amazed never got near the senior squad is Mark Noble,” the former striker told Sportsmail.
“He’s been so consistent over the last decade, a really solid Premier League player who has never shirked a battle as West Ham’s captain.
“I spoke to him recently about not playing for England and he was relaxed about it, saying he knows his time has probably gone. It’s strange that some others who have not been able to match his consistency will have had their opportunity. Mark deserved a cap.”
Noble has established himself as a West Ham legend, and is still very much an important part of the squad, featuring in 25 league games so far this term.
He won’t be breaking into Gareth Southgate’s squad anytime soon, though, and he will definitely go down as one of the best Premier League players that missed out on an international appearance at senior level.