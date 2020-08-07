PCP Capital Partners owner Amanda Staveley sends message to Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United fans have taken matters into their own hands after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund pulled out of the £300 million deal to buy the club a week ago.

Magpies faithful have signed a petition, demanding answers and clarity from the English Premier League.





Over 90,000 signatures calling for an independent investigation into the EPL takeover process have been collected, and over 6000 letters have been sent to MPs, with at least 23 MPs agreeing to write to the Premier League for transparency regarding the Newcastle takeover.

PCP Capital Partners owner Amanda Staveley – who was fronting the Saudi bid – has been impressed with the response of the Toons fans to the development, and she has sent this message to them through the NUFC Supporters Trust:

“I would like to thank the Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust and all Newcastle fans for their incredible backing and huge efforts over the past few days and beyond.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Speaking on behalf of myself and my husband, the Reuben family and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, we are not just overwhelmed by your support, we are humbled by it.

Our group has received emails and messages in the thousands and I can’t begin to tell you what that means to us. We do not take it for granted.

We understand that a strong Supporters’ Trust means a strong Newcastle. And we understand and have seen again just how powerful and beautiful a united Newcastle can truly be.

Thank you again. Amanda.”

Amanda Staveley has released the following statement through the Newcastle United Supporters Trust: “I would like to thank the Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust and all Newcastle fans for their incredible backing and huge efforts over the past few days and beyond. — NUFC Supporters Trust (NUST) (@nufctrust) August 7, 2020

The Saudi-led consortium have indicated that they are willing to revive the bid if they are certain that the process will swiftly go through, and what will happen next remains to be seen.

American businessman and CEO of Clear TV Henry Mauriss and former AS Roma chairman James Pallotta have both been linked with interests in buying Newcastle, and current owner Mike Ashley is ready to strike another deal with willing buyers immediately.