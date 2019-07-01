OGC Nice manager Patrick Vieira responds to the exit rumour amid links with Newcastle United

Newcastle United are in search of a new manager following the departure of Rafa Benitez.
While the Spaniard wanted to stay and extend his contract, owner Mike Ashley wasn’t keen to listen to his demands given the frosty relationship between the two over the last three years.
The Magpies have been linked with some interesting names thus far, including OGC Nice manager Patrick Vieira.
However, the former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder has claimed he has plans to be at the Ligue 1 club in the long-term, dealing Newcastle a big blow in their managerial search.
“I am at OGC Nice long-term,” Vieira said, as reported by GFFN.
“I have no intention of going elsewhere. I’ve always felt good here & with the people around me. I can’t see myself anywhere other than OGC Nice.”
Patrick Vieira on departure rumours: “I am at OGC Nice long-term. I have no intention of going elsewhere. I’ve always felt good here & with the people around me. I can’t see myself anywhere other than OGC Nice.”
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 1, 2019
Newcastle are said to have the Frenchman on their list, and he was reportedly keen to discuss with the club.
However, it seems Vieira doesn’t want anything to do with Ashley given the owner’s controversial figure.
The ex-French captain was interviewed by Newcastle four years ago but they opted to appoint Steve McClaren at the time.
The Gunners legend most likely nurses the ambition of managing in the Premier League one day, but he clearly fancies remaining at Nice for now than taking the Newcastle job.