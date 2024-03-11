NFL

Will Russell Wilson start for the Pittsburgh Steelers at QB in 2024?

For 17 seasons, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin has been a model of consistency. The team has never had a record below .500 to end a year. His Steelers always find a way to stay competitive no matter the circumstances. In 2023, Pittsburgh struggled at QB and Kenny Pickett was eventually benched. 

The organization was well aware of its QB issue heading into 2024. Pittsburgh has given Pickett ample time to prove he’s their undeniable QB1. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened and the team is still searching. Their new franchise QB might not be in the picture right now but the Steelers are trying to address that position in 2024. As of yesterday, Pittsburgh is signing veteran QB Russell Wilson to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

How successful will Russell Wilson be as the potential starting QB for Pittsburgh?


Over the weekend, reports of Russell Wilson being seen on a plane to Pittsburgh proved to lead to more down the line. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson met with members of the organization last Friday. The 35-year-old reportedly stayed six hours at the facility. He spoke heavily with head coach Mike Tomlin and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. There was mutual interest from both sides. Pittsburgh acted quickly and signed Wilson for 2024.

This past season, Russell Wilson was the QB of the Denver Broncos. His first season with the team. It was also the first season for veteran head coach Sean Payton. His relationship with Wilson soured as the year went along and he eventually benched the veteran QB for the final two weeks of the season. Just last week, Wilson was informed he was going to be released by Denver. He acted extremely fast and signed with the Steelers for 2024. It was clear Wilson wanted to get that deal done before the new league year began this week.


The Steelers are trying to buy a year at QB and possibly set themselves up for the 2025 Draft. With the 20th pick in the 2024 Draft, Pittsburgh would have to trade up to select one of the top QBs. After signing Wilson for next season, that almost takes them out of the equation. In 15 starts as Denver’s QB in 2023, Wilson went 7-8, throwing for a career-low 3,070 yards, along with 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. It was not a terrible season for the veteran QB. His release from the Broncos was more about him not fitting in with the team’s long-term plans anymore. Now, Wilson gets a chance to potentially be a starter again. He’ll suit up in the black and gold for the Steelers.

