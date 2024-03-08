NFL

Russell Wilson Spotted Catching A Flight To Pittsburgh, Says Report

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Russell Wilson 030524
Russell Wilson 030524

While the official start of free agency isn’t set to begin for another handful of days, there are already plenty of rumors swirling about where Russell Wilson will eventually end up. The recently released quarterback has full permission to speak to other teams, and is apparently already making his initial visits to potentially interested teams, at least according to one source.

Source Says Russell Wilson On His Way To Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers figure to be big players on the quarterback market this off-season. The team just endured another average season with below-average quarterback play, and will likely be looking for a big upgrade over Kenny Pickett. All teams would of course like to target a young draft prospect to come in and be the eventual starter, but the Steelers don’t have a lot in the way of valuable assets considering that they are slotted at #20 for the upcoming selection process.

So, it looks like the veteran free agent market will be the go-to option. The selection is thin, though, with Kirk Cousins being far and away the biggest name on the list, but Wilson’s presence helps add depth to this year’s class.

And while there were talks about a connection between Pittsburgh and current Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields, it seems that the team will has included Wilson in the players they’d be interested in bringing aboard.

Wilson Could Be The Best Option On The Market For Steelers

On Friday morning, it was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapaport that sources saw Russell Wilson at Newark Airport in New York, apparently catching a flight to Pittsburgh. He was taking pictures and hanging out with fans before boarding his plane, the source added.

Wilson may appear as the best option for the Steelers at the moment. Bringing in the younger Fields would likely require signing him to a longer-term contract than the team may be comfortable with, and Wilson may only need a 2 or 3 year commitment at most given his advancing age. Perhaps there is a quarterback prospect that they like in the late first round or even in the second, and view the former Seahawk and Bronco as a potential stop-gap.

Wilson wasn’t as terrible in 2023 as he was the season prior. His passing yard total was the lowest of his career, but he was around his usual averages in touchdowns and interceptions thrown, and improved his record as a starter to 7-8 after going 4-11 the year before.

The Broncos are set to eat $85 million in dead cap money over the next two seasons.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Russell Wilson 030524
NFL

LATEST Russell Wilson Spotted Catching A Flight To Pittsburgh, Says Report

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 08 2024
rsz ewscrippsbrightspotcdn
NFL
The Buffalo Bills Will Pay Von Miller $4 Million In 2024 If He Gets 6 Sacks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 07 2024

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2024 NFL off-season with one of the worst financial situations in the league, with a heavy focus on pass rusher Von Miller in that respect….

Michael Thomas Saints pic
NFL
Sources say the Saints could release former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024

At 9-8 in 2023, the Saints narrowly missed out on the postseason. New Orleans is looking to build off their 2023 campaign and have a strong 2024 season. This offseason,…

Darren Waller Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Darren Waller is contemplating retirement this offseason after one year with New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024
Justin Simmons Broncos pic
NFL
Denver is releasing veteran safety Justin Simmons to save $18.5 million against the cap
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024
Kirk Cousins Vikings pic
NFL
NFL insiders have heavily linked Kirk Cousins as a free agent target for the Falcons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024
Mitchell Trubisky Bills pic
NFL
Veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky will return to Buffalo for two season’s after being cut by Pittsburgh
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024
Arrow to top