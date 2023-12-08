After a playoff win last season, the Giants went out and made a few free-agent acquisitions. One of them is LB Bobby Okereke. While New York hasn’t been as successful in 2023, Okereke has been playing at an elite level. The Giants have struggled to have reliable LB play in recent years. Okereke has changed that in his first season with New York.

With the dominant season he’s having, Okereke could earn his first career Pro Bowl selection. He’s currently fifth among inside linebackers for both conferences. His efforts in the 2023 season shouldn’t go unnoticed. Okereke has been everything the Giants paid for and them some this season. He leads the team with (114) tackles, the ninth most in the NFL.

Bobby Okereke is worthy of being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2023



The Giants invested in LB this offseason when they signed Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40 million deal. He’s been worth every penny of that contract and has lived up to what the team thought he was capable of doing. In 2022, safety Julian Love led the team with 124 tackles. He played in 16 of New York’s 17 games. This season, Okereke already has 114 tackles through 12 games.

Okereke hasn’t missed a game for the Giants this season and has played through multiple injuries. This season, his four forced fumbles are the second-most in the NFL. Additionally, he has two interceptions, eight pass deflections, and nine tackles for loss. Okereke is incredible in man coverage and that’s not something all linebackers excel in. He’s fifth amongst all defensive players in the league this season with an (85.3) man coverage grade.

Bobby Okereke: 85.3 man coverage grade this season 5th among all defensive players in the NFL 🔒 (minimum 100 man coverage snaps played) pic.twitter.com/yzj9egk6GS — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) December 8, 2023



Bobby Okereke is not the only Giant that is in the top five of their current position in voting. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux currently ranks fifth at his position. Additionally, punter Jamie Gillian is in third among all punters and first in the NFC. Pro Bowl voting ends on December 25th. Fans can go onto social media platforms like X and vote for their favorite players there.