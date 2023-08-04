Jake Paul

Who Will Win The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight For This Weekend In Dallas?

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
5 min read
Jake Paul Boxing 1 1
Jake Paul Boxing 1 1

On the surface, it would appear that Jake Paul is the heavy favorite to defeat Nate Diaz in their 185-pound contest this weekend. However, Diaz will have other ideas and will be confident of defeating ‘The Problem Child’ on his professional boxing debut.

Who Will Win The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight?

Jake Paul Fighter Profile

  • Age: 26
  • Ranking: #205 Cruiserweight (BoxRec)
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 6’1″ (185 cm)
  • Reach: 76″ (193 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 6-1
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4
  • Fights Won by Decision: 2

 

Nate Diaz Fighter Profile

  • Age: 38
  • Ranking: N/A
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)
  • Reach: 76″ (193 cm)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: Making boxing debut
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: N/A
  • Fights Won by Decision: N/A

 

After comparing their respective fighter profiles and studying their boxing resumés, it looks like Jake Paul is rightfully the relatively heavy favorite to defeat Nate Diaz this weekend. He has already solidified himself as a serious boxer and just fell ever so slightly short in his fight last time out against Tommy Fury.

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favouring Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul to win the fight against Nate Diaz and secure the biggest win of his boxing career in emphatic fashion. We can see the Ohio man winning the fight by knockout in Rounds 6-10 (see betting picks below).

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What The Sportsbooks Are Saying

According to the latest boxing odds courtesy of BetOnline, Jake Paul is the big favourite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -360. Nate Diaz is the +265 betting underdog with the best offshore gambling sites to beat ‘The Problem Child’ and claim a huge scalp on his pro boxing debut.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Paul will win via knockout and claim the seventh win of his career. Time will tell if the YouTube star does indeed get the victory here in this 185-pound bout, but judging by the prices set by the sportsbooks, price-setters are relatively confident he will beat the former UFC fighter.

BetOnline are one of the best boxing betting apps for US fight fans, with tons of different markets available on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Records Compared

Looking at the resumé of Jake Paul, he is without a doubt exceeded expectations since coming over to professional boxing. The only man to defeat ‘The Problem Child is of course Tommy Fury, which is no disgrace given the boxing pedigree in the Fury family.

Paul boasts a record of 6-1 with four big wins coming by way of knockout. He has beaten legitimate former UFC fighters such as Tyron Woodley twice, Anderson Silva and Ben Askren.

In the opposite corner, Nate Diaz has the chance to pull off a magnanimous upset in his professional boxing debut. Of course, Diaz had a long and relatively successful career in the UFC, including a huge win over two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Although Diaz isn’t known as a boxer, he is extremely tough and durable and will prove to be a tough nut to crack for Jake Paul. The Stockton man will be fully confident of defeating ‘The Problem Child’ this weekend with his superior fighting experience.

RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Paul vs Diaz fight this weekend.

RELATED: Jake Paul Boxing Record | Nate Diaz Boxing Record

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

