Nate Diaz makes his professional boxing debut this weekend as he faces Jake Paul in a highly anticipated grudge match. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take a deep dive into the net worth and career earnings of Nate Diaz. Read on to find out all you need to know about the former UFC fighter.

Nate Diaz Net Worth

Nate Diaz is one of the most recognisable names in fight sports over the past decade. Widely regarded as one of the most entertaining UFC fighters in recent memory, Diaz embarks on his boxing debut this weekend as he fights ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul.

Ahead of his professional boxing debut, boxing fans want to know a little bit more about the former UFC fighter, his net worth, career earnings and biggest fight purses. Not to mention his various endorsement deals too and earnings from outside of combat.

Diaz is of course most well-known for handing Conor McGregor the first defeat of his UFC career back in March 2016 at UFC 196. Since then, Nate Diaz has been nothing short of a household name in MMA circles ever since.

As of August 2023, Nate Diaz’s net worth is said to be somewhere in the region of $8 million (source: wealthygorilla.com).

The Stockton, California man is one of the richest men to have stepped foot in a UFC octagon, earnings millions of dollars each time he fights. Ever since defeating Conor McGregor, Diaz’s earnings and purses were astronomical. As soon as he beat the Irishman, his earnings and worth went to a whole new level.

The American MMA star is an extremely wealthy man, and will only get richer as he gets paid a lucrative sum of money for his boxing debut this weekend against Jake Paul. If he is to win the fight, he could go on to earn $10 million+ pay-days going forward in his boxing career.

Nate Diaz Career Earnings

Nate Diaz made his professional MMA debut way back in October 2004, almost two decades ago. Since then, he has had another 33 pro-MMA bouts, earning more and more money each time he has stepped foot in the cage. Particularly in the aftermath of the famous Conor McGregor victory back in 2016.

Diaz’s first purse inside the UFC was around $26,000 for his fight with Manny Gamburyan back in June 2007. Compare that to his last ever fight in the UFC against Tony Ferguson. For his retirement fight, Diaz reportedly earned an estimated $971,000 (source: mmasalaries.com).

Throughout his successful career in the cage, Nate Diaz has had several massive purses. Up until the first Conor McGregor fight in 2016, Diaz’s biggest purse was around $110,000. He then got paid $620,000 for stepping in at short notice to face the Irishman at UFC 196. Against all odds Diaz won the fight via submission in the second round, setting up a quite remarkable purse for the rematch five months later.

For the rematch at UFC 202, Nate Diaz reportedly pocketed somewhere in the region of $5,170,000 for the fight. This takes into consideration his share of the pay-per-view, the gate revenue as well as sponsorship money too. Despite losing the rematch, Diaz earned this huge sum, simply for defeating McGregor in the first fight.

Conor McGregor was of course the single biggest cash cow in the UFC, earnings multi-millions every fight. Hence why when Diaz beat him, he earned an enormous sum of money for the rematch. In his four UFC fights since the McGregor rematch defeat, Diaz’s smallest purse was a whopping $270k. This shows the pull and power of Conor McGregor and what beating him can do for your career!

This means that all-in-all, Nate Diaz’s total career earnings inside the UFC octagon equates to roughly $10,928,000 million. This is up there are one of the highest paid UFC fighters of all time. Of course, it isn’t on the same level as the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jon Jones, but it’s still more than most UFC will ever earn in their careers!

Nate Diaz Fight Pay (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson $971,000 Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards $871,000 Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal $1,120,000 Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis $270,000 Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 2 $5,170,000 Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor $620,000 Nate Diaz vs Michael Johnson $110,000 Nate Diaz vs Rafael Dos Anjos $46,000 Nate Diaz vs Gray Maynard $110,000 Nate Diaz vs Josh Thomson $80,000

Purse info per mmasalaries.com

Nate Diaz Endorsement Deals

As well as earning millions of dollars inside the octagon throughout his almost two-decade career, Nate Diaz has also earned his fair share of money through endorsement deals and sponsorships outside of the cage.

He is endorsed by several brands such as Represent LTD and Game Up Nutrition. These are just two of Diaz’s vast sponsorships who were endorsing him throughout his MMA career. The likes of Reebok will also have been huge endorsers of Nate Diaz during his time in the UFC.

Not to mention the impact of the Nick Diaz Academy. Nick Diaz, Nate’s brother, runs an MMA academy for young children looking to get into the sport. They were another of Diaz’s main sponsors at the back end of his career as he began to approach retirement.

An exact figure is unknown as to how much Nate Diaz earned from these various sponsors during his career inside the octagon. However, given the fact he beat Conor McGregor and earned millions inside the cage, do not be surprised to learn that Nate Diaz also earned a tidy sum outside of the octagon too.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Nate Diaz’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like