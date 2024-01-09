The San Francisco 49ers earned a bye to the Divisional round after they topped the NFC this year and we have all the information on who they could play in the playoffs after this weekend’s Wildcard Round.

Who Could The San Francisco 49ers Play In The Divisional Playoff Round?

San Francisco could face any one of four opponents in their Divisional playoff match next week, with the 49ers taking on the lowest ranked side from the NFC following the Wildcard round this weekend.

Green Bay Packers

The team most likely to face the 49ers based on seeding is the Green Bay Packers, who need to win in their Wild Card match against the Cowboys this weekend to secure a Divisional game against San Francisco.

Obviously taking on Dallas gives the Packers much less chance of reaching the Divisional game against the 49ers and they have already been listed as eight point underdogs by most NFL bookmakers ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Packers are unbeaten in their last four games against the Cowboys, with their unbeaten streak against Dallas stretching back to eight years.

Philadelphia Eagles

Last year’s Super Bowl runners up will be slightly surprised to find themselves in the Wild Card round this weekend, but they will have to beat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay if they want to earn a spot in the Divisional against San Francisco.

Philadelphia are three point favorites for Monday nights playoff against the Buccs, who secured the NFC division title with just one loss in their last six games.

Jalen Hurts was at the helm against the Giants in week 18 of the season, but only for a short period before he was withdrawn to be rested during the 27-10 loss.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay certainly can’t be written off against the Eagles on Monday night, especially with home advantage in the Wild Card round clash.

Baker Mayfield and the Buccs have lost just one game in their last six matches of the season, with their 9-0 win over the Panthers in the final game of the season knocking out both the Saints and Falcons as well as securing a playoff birth for themselves.

After securing a third straight NFC South title in their final game of the season, Tampa Bay could certainly still cause an upset in the road to Super Bowl LVIII.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have tough opposition in their way this weekend, with NFC North champions Detroit Lions welcoming Los Angeles to Ford Field on Sunday night.

San Francisco will face the Rams in the next round of playoffs should both Los Angeles AND Dallas win this weekend.

The Rams just clinched a playoff birth with a win against the 49ers in the final game of the season, but San Francisco rested the majority of their side having already clinched the NFC.