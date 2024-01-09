American Football

Who Could The San Francisco 49ers Face In NFC Divisional Round?

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic

The San Francisco 49ers earned a bye to the Divisional round after they topped the NFC this year and we have all the information on who they could play in the playoffs after this weekend’s Wildcard Round.

Who Could The San Francisco 49ers Play In The Divisional Playoff Round?

San Francisco could face any one of four opponents in their Divisional playoff match next week, with the 49ers taking on the lowest ranked side from the NFC following the Wildcard round this weekend.

Green Bay Packers

The team most likely to face the 49ers based on seeding is the Green Bay Packers, who need to win in their Wild Card match against the Cowboys this weekend to secure a Divisional game against San Francisco.

Obviously taking on Dallas gives the Packers much less chance of reaching the Divisional game against the 49ers and they have already been listed as eight point underdogs by most NFL bookmakers ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Packers are unbeaten in their last four games against the Cowboys, with their unbeaten streak against Dallas stretching back to eight years.

Philadelphia Eagles

Last year’s Super Bowl runners up will be slightly surprised to find themselves in the Wild Card round this weekend, but they will have to beat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay if they want to earn a spot in the Divisional against San Francisco.

Philadelphia are three point favorites for Monday nights playoff against the Buccs, who secured the NFC division title with just one loss in their last six games.

Jalen Hurts was at the helm against the Giants in week 18 of the season, but only for a short period before he was withdrawn to be rested during the 27-10 loss.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay certainly can’t be written off against the Eagles on Monday night, especially with home advantage in the Wild Card round clash.

Baker Mayfield and the Buccs have lost just one game in their last six matches of the season, with their 9-0 win over the Panthers in the final game of the season knocking out both the Saints and Falcons as well as securing a playoff birth for themselves.

After securing a third straight NFC South title in their final game of the season, Tampa Bay could certainly still cause an upset in the road to Super Bowl LVIII.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have tough opposition in their way this weekend, with NFC North champions Detroit Lions welcoming Los Angeles to Ford Field on Sunday night.

San Francisco will face the Rams in the next round of playoffs should both Los Angeles AND Dallas win this weekend.

The Rams just clinched a playoff birth with a win against the 49ers in the final game of the season, but San Francisco rested the majority of their side having already clinched the NFC.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Lamar
American Football

LATEST Who Could The Baltimore Ravens Face In AFC Divisional Round? All Four Potential Opponents Ranked

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 09 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
Super Bowl LVIII Prize Money: How Much Do The Winners And Losers Receive?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 09 2024

Football’s biggest prize is just around the corner and with the NFL postseason kicking off this weekend, we take a look at how much the Super Bowl winners will receive…

When Are The NFL Playoffs
American Football
NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 09 2024

There are 12 teams fighting it out in the Wildcard Playoff round this weekend and ahead of all the post season action, we have all the information you need ahead…

NFL Same Game Parlay
American Football
NFL Week 18 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of Final Regular Season Games
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 03 2024
David Tepper
American Football
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined For “Unacceptable Conduct” After Throwing Drink At Jaguars Fan
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 03 2024
AJ Brown Catch
American Football
10 Best Touchdowns Of 2023: AJ Brown One Handed Catch Tops The List
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 28 2023
Derrick Henry Titans pic
American Football
Titans’ Derrick Henry says his career with Tennessee could be over at the end of the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 18 2023
Arrow to top