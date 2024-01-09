American Football

NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post Season

Olly Taliku
When Are The NFL Playoffs
There are 12 teams fighting it out in the Wildcard Playoff round this weekend and ahead of all the post season action, we have all the information you need ahead of the playoffs including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For The Wildcard Playoff Round

The NFL post season is already upon us and there isn’t much time following the end of the regular season before fans can get stuck into the football action again, with the wildcard playoff round taking place this weekend.

Kicking off the playoffs this year are the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, who meet at NRG Stadium on Saturday afternoon as two rank outsiders for this year’s Super Bowl.

Second pick in this season’s draft C.J Stroud has plenty to be proud about in his debut season, but a playoff win against Joe Flacco’s Cleveland would be the icing on the cake for the Houston star.

There is just on other game on Saturday but it is set to be a cracker, as Miami takes on Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium with both sides praying that their season can be extended another week to the Divisional game.

With three games on Sunday afternoon there is certainly plenty of football action for fans to get stuck into, as the Steelers take on the Bills in the early kick off.

Packers vs Cowboys in Dallas is the afternoon’s matchup on FOX, with the weekend’s action concluding at 8.15pm with an interesting Lions matchup at Ford Field against the Rams.

The Wildcard playoff round is concluded in Monday night football with the current Super Bowl champs Philadelphia making the trip to Tampa Bay in a tie that could swing either way.

The San Fransisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens won their respective divisions so receive a first round bye in the playoffs, with both sides not in action until next weekend.

Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue
NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post SeasonBrowns NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post SeasonTexans Sat 01/13/2024, 4:30 p.m. NBC NRG Stadium
Dolphins Dolphins chiefs Chiefs Sat, 8:15 p.m. Peacock Arrowhead Stadium
NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post SeasonSteelers NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post SeasonBills Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Bills Stadium
NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post SeasonPackers NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post SeasonCowboys 4.30 p.m. ET, FOX AT&T Stadium
RamsRams NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post SeasonLions 8.15 p.m. ET, NBC Ford Field
EaglesEagles NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post SeasonBuccaneers Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+ Raymond James Stadium
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top